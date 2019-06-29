SHOCK twist as daughter denies claims by parents that she was raped by Prophet Walter Magaya

By Staff Reporter

Hardly 48 hours after a father and mother appeared on a television show claiming that their daughter had been raped by Prophet Walter Magaya, the alleged victim, Chenai Agatha Maenzanise, recorded a Facebook VIDEO with her husband and stated that she was never raped.

Godfrey and Molly Maenzanise appeared on the A List Show hosted by Enishia Mashusha. In the heart-wrenching video which went viral on social media, Molly (the mother) claimed to be a member of Magaya’s PHD Ministries and appeared emotionally drained as she narrated her story:

“I received a message from my daughter while I was performing my duties at church (PHD Ministries) stating that she had been raped by Prophet Magaya and that he was responsible for her pregnancy.

“We are loyal members of the church. She said the prophet used to sexually abuse her. She said he used to sleep with her. They were never in love, but he just manipulated her.

“My daughter was manipulated through promises to pay her school fees. He even promised to take care of her needs. She was cornered until she gave in.

“She told me that the prophet was her child’s father. I could not believe it considering that I used to see him (Magaya) every day at church where I loyally serve the Lord.”

New Twist to the story

On Saturday however Chenai Agatha Maenzanise Hassan and her husband Christian Hassan took to Facebook and rubbished the claims made her parents.

“This has been fun, I guess (laughs), this has been fun, I don’t even know where to start. Firstly I would like to clear the air. I was not raped. If I was, I would have commented on this, I would have mentioned something, but you’ve seen that we’ve been quiet. We have not responded to any of the news. We have not responded to anything that has been said (including insults – husband chips in).

“So this just has to stop. You are not helping anyone. All you are doing is destroying lives. It’s been what, two months since our wedding and we were happy. It’s a bit of a hiccup. (We still in the honeymoon phase – husband chips in). Whoever came up with this is using it for their own person gain. (We would have taken pictures of the house to show that we are not in hiding – husband says).