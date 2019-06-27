Couple ‘kills’ small house

By Courtney Matende

A woman from Mberengwa allegedly teamed up with her husband and killed the husband’s girlfriend whom she accused of wrecking their marriage.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the incident which happened at Vanguard compound in Mberengwa on Friday last week.

He said police have since arrested Privilege Sibanda (26) for allegedly killing Ms Jestina Shoko while her husband Kuraimunaishe Zhou (27) is on the run.

“It is alleged that Zhou was having an extra marital affair with Ms Shoko and the information leaked to Sibanda who then threatened to divorce Zhou,” he said.

Insp Goko said on June 21 at around 4PM, Zhou and Sibanda allegedly went to Ms Shoko’s workplace, knocked at her door and she came out.

The couple allegedly pounced on her and started beating her up forcing her to flee for dear life.

The two accused gave chase and when they caught up with her, they continued assaulting her with stones and sticks.

Inspector Goko said after a while the couple allegedly force marched Ms Shoko through the bush to a disused open cast quarry mine.

At the mine they subjected her to further beatings until she fell unconscious and later died.

He said after realising that Ms Shoko was motionless, the couple allegedly carried her body and dumped it into the disused quarry mine full of water and fled from the scene.

“On the same day at around 5PM, Zhou went to make a false report at Mberengwa Police Station alleging that Ms Shoko and Sibanda were missing. Investigations carried out by the police led to the arrest of Sibanda at the couple’s home and she confessed to killing Ms Shoko. She then led police to the disused mine where Ms Shoko’s body was retrieved,” said Insp Goko.

He said Ms Shoko’s body was taken to Zvishavane District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem and police have since launched a manhunt for Zhou.

Insp Goko appealed to members of public who might have information leading to the arrest of Zhou to contact any nearest police station. The Chronicle