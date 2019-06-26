Zodwa Wabantu ruffles feathers ahead of upcoming eSwatini performance

Zodwa Wabantu has ruffled some feathers in the Kingdom of eSwatini, where she is set to perform at the Baceth Music Festival in August.

After the line-up reveal of the event, which features gqom and gospel musos, organizers Baceth Hardware fielded a number of queries the inclusion of the Durban-based entertainer, who is famous for her revealing wardrobe and dancing without underwear.

In an interview with the Times of Swaziland, Wabantu is said to have told the publication that because she has been booked for the event, she will be there, regardless of the misgivings of men of the cloth.

She allegedly added that the promoters of the show would need to be asked why they booked her alongside gospel artists, and not her. She then proceeded to tell the publication “everyone has their own demons”.

The pastors have reacted strongly to Wabantu’s statement, prompting the people behind the festival to issue a public apology and retraction of her statements.

“I do not have an idea what was discussed by the entertainer and the publication as I was not there but I want to take this time and apologise to all pastors in the country. I retract the statement that was made by the entertainer,” said Bacede ‘Baceth’ Mabuza, owner of the hardware store behind the festival, in an interview with the Eswatini Broadcasting Information Services (EBIS).

The line-up includs Shongwe ne Khuphuka, Mduduzi neziNceku Zamagawugawu, Bishop Maculuve, Shiba and the Travellers, Babes Wodumo and DJ Tira.

Zodwa will host the festival alongside resident comedian, Gedlembane.

Festival public relations officer has Bishop Vusumuzi Maculuve said the artists would not be performing the same song and everyone would be doing what they were booked to do. He added that the festival was organised by the shop, Baceth Hardware, which reached all kinds of people. He said that it was not a gospel festival and, as such, it did not belong to any church and was catering for people from all walks of life.

“Those who like gospel music will find gospel artists and those who like gqom will find Tira and the others,” he said.

He also said that Zodwa Wabantu and Babes Wodumo would perform at the Manzini Club and not in a church.

IOL