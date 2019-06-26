Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Ayew brothers on target as Ghana draw with Benin

Cameroon began the defence of their Africa Cup of Nations crown with victory over Guinea-Bissau in Group F.

Cameroon - captained by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - made a winning start to their title defence on Tuesday
Cameroon – captained by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting – made a winning start to their title defence on Tuesday

Yaya Banana opened the scoring for the Indomitable Lions, heading low into the net from Karl Toko Ekambi’s cross.

Stephane Bahoken capitalised on a defensive mix-up three minutes later to seal the points for Clarence Seedorf’s side.

Ghana drew 2-2 with Benin in Tuesday’s other Group F game.

Cameroon’s tournament preparations were disrupted by a row over bonuses, with the Indomitable Lions squad staging a sit-in protest before departing for Egypt.

The five-time winners started slowly in Ismailia but grew into the game as the first half progressed, spurning several good opportunities to break the deadlock before the interval.

Christian Bassogog twice failed to hit the target from good positions, while Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa sidefooted wide from Bassogog’s pass.

Full-back Joyskim Dawa Tchakonte and captain Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting both forced fine saves out of Guinea-Bissau goalkeeper Jonas Mendes, before quick-fire goals from Banana and Bahoken secured the win.

Piqueti went closest for Guinea-Bissau, heading against the post from Nadjack’s delivery.

Cameroon are next in action against fellow tournament favourites Ghana on Saturday (18:00 BST), while Guinea-Bissau take on Benin later that day (21:00 BST). BBC Sports

