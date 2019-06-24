Ten nabbed for killing soldier

By Zvikomborero Parafini

A GANG of 10 men was dragged to court over the weekend after they allegedly murdered a uniformed soldier in Epworth.

Munyaradzi Motora, 25, Shakespeare Paradza, 21 Tendai Masimo, 28 Elias Ncube, 22 Maxwell Fana, 27 Trevor Musoni, 28, Evans Muzvidziwa, 26 Delroy Gwaku, Sylvester Mapuvire, 26, Lloyd Nyoni,19 were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko.

The gang was answering to murder charges of Ndanatsei Nyamukondiwa whom they allegedly murdered on Friday morning as he was waiting for transport.

They were remanded in custody to July 5 and were referred to the High Court for bail application.

Allegations are that on June 21 at around 4am, the ten men were drinking beer at Reuben Shopping Centre in Epworth.

It is alleged that they got into a misunderstanding with an unidentified patron at the bar and four of them went to their commuter omnibus where they armed themselves with knives.

When they returned, the unidentified man had fled from the bar.

Prosecuting Sabastian Mutizirwa further told the court that the four returned to their vehicle where they bumped into Nyamukondiwa who inquired what had happened.

In turn, the gang queried why the soldier was interested in knowing what had had transpired before they started assaulting him, one of the four went to the bar and returned in the company of the other six alleged accomplices.

One of them stabbed Nyamukondiwa on the ribs prompting him to collapse and the men fled the scene and were arrested at a roadblock where they left their car and tried to run away.

Police chased them and managed to apprehend Paradza, Motora and Gwaku while the rest escaped.

Police searched the kombi leading to the recovery of fuse explosives as well as a blood stained okapi. The others were later arrested. H Metro