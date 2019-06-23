Zimbabwe Cricket’s darkest hour

By Brighton Zhawi

The future of Zimbabwe Cricket is now in the hands of the International Cricket Council after its entire board was suspended by the Sports and Recreation Commission for defying SRC orders to halt their elective AGM in Victoria Falls on June 14.

The AGM resulted in the re-election of Tavengwa Mukuhlani and his deputy, Sylvester Matshaka, in a 13-member board.

With the ICC annual conference slated for July, it will be interesting to see what the Council decides on the latest developments at ZC, which also saw managing director Givemore Makoni being suspended.

The SRC said ZC acted unlawfully in going against their directive in terms of Section 19 (a) and (b) of the SRC Act, hence the decision to suspend the entire board.

The SRC resolved:

That the failure by Zimbabwe Cricket to suspend its elective AGM (and ignore an order of a court) amounts to failure to comply with the SRC contrary to the provisions of Section 30 (a) and (b) of the SRC Act;

To suspend with immediate effect, the entire board of Zimbabwe Cricket ostensibly elected as such on 14th June, 2019, in Victoria Falls;

3.To suspend, with immediate effect, the Acting Managing Director of Zimbabwe Cricket, Givemore Makoni;

That in terms of Section 30(2) of the SRC Act, the SRC hereby appoints an interim committee to administer the affairs of Zimbabwe Cricket, which is, additionally, hereby requested.

But what does the ICC say?

Their response is expected this week.

According to Section 2.4 (D) of the ICC constitution, “every member must manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government (or other public or quasi-public body) interference in its governance, regulation and/or administration of Cricket in its Cricket Playing Country.” While ZC is arguing that this section gave them the autonomy to proceed with their meeting last week, Section 2.10 (A) of the ICC constitution says, “The ICC board of directors may suspend the membership of a member with immediate effect where, in the opinion of the board of directors (in its absolute discretion), the member is in serious breach of any of its obligations as a member.”

Says the SRC: “The fact that Zimbabwe Cricket is a full member of the ICC does not mean that it is not subject to the laws of Zimbabwe, in particular the provisions of the SRC Act. It is a matter of documented public knowledge that Zimbabwe Cricket has been the subject matter of several controversies over the years. There have been allegations of outright disregard for its own constitution, neglect of the development of the game and related infrastructure throughout the country.

“Certain ZC office bearers, past and present, have been the subject of allegations involving fraud, exchange control violations and other acts of corruption and criminality related to the monies and assets of Zimbabwe Cricket and the International Cricket Council,” read part of the SRC’s statement. The SRC has put inplace an interim ZC board led by Dave Ellman-Brown. The other members include Robertson Chinyengetere, Cyprian Mandenge, Sekesai Nhokwara, Duncan Frost, Charlie Robertson and Ahmed Ibrahim.

And as the SRC was suspending the Mukuhlani-led board here in Harare, the Chevrons were were sinking to a new low, losing the second and final ODI against Netherlands.

The series ended 2-0 in favour of the European minnows, further dampening the state of the sport. However, the Chevrons can salvage their tour of the Netherlands by winning the two-match T20 series that starts today with the second scheduled for June 25.

From Netherlands, Zimbabwe will tour Ireland for three ODIs and three T20s from July 1 to 13. The Sunday Mail