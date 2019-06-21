Woman pummelled over RTGS$6, miscarries

By Fairness Moyana

A Hwange woman miscarried after being attacked by her neighbour who owed her RTGS$6.

Gracious Moyo (24) of E20 Sinderela Village owed a six-weeks pregnant Thandolwenkosi Ndlovu but seemed to be taking too long to pay back.

As such, Ndlovu’s constant demand for her money became an annoying jingle in Moyo’s ears and she beat her up leading to the miscarriage.

For that, Moyo appeared before Hwange provincial magistrate Gift Ntando Dube facing assault charges.

“Your worship, I did not mean to hurt the complainant. I was angered by the words she spoke to me when I tried to reason with her over the money I owed her. I got upset and lost control, resulting in my assaulting her. I’m really sorry,” she pleaded. The court heard that on 24 December 2018 at around 8pm, Ndlovu proceeded to house number E20, Sinderela Village where Moyo stays intending to collect $6 which she owed her. Moyo refused to give her the money and a misunderstanding arose between the two.

She then began to slap a stunned Ndlovu with open hands several times all over the face before assaulting her further with fists all over the body. As if it was not enough Moyo lurched for Ndlovu’s chest before sinking her teeth into her right breast.

She was restrained from further assaulting Ndlovu who was now lying on the floor by other neighbours who had been alerted by the commotion. The incident was reported to the police leading to Moyo’s arrest. Ndlovu sustained bruises on the face as a result of the assault and revealed in court that she had miscarried her six-weeks old pregnancy.

Sithandweyinkosi Sithole prosecuted for the State. B-Metro