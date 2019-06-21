Woman leaves hubby asleep, goes out for trysts

By Gibson Mhaka

A shattered husband has revealed how he was left sickened after discovering how his wife of five years had been cheating on him by allegedly sneaking out of the house at night leaving him “fast asleep” while going to meet her lover.

Mpumelelo Dlamini from Bulawayo’s Entumbane suburb explained his dilemma after his wife Mercy Mupararano had accused him of being violent and irresponsible.

“My partner is a very abusive man and at times he harasses me in public. He hardly gives me peace. When he is drunk he threatens to stab me with a knife and publicly reveals our family secrets saying our children are not his. He is also not financially supporting the family and I do everything at home alone and he never appreciates that.

“He constantly insults me and as a result of that I can’t continue living with such an abusive man. It’s better for us to part ways,” bitterly complained Mupararano who sought a protection order against her husband at the Bulawayo Civil Court.

In response Dlamini, however, pulled a shocker when he accused his wife of cheating on him saying she was in the habit of sneaking out at night to meet her alleged lover.

“Those allegations she has levelled against me are not true. The truth is that she wakes up at night leaving me asleep while going to see another man whom she claims is the father of our little child.

“I also discovered that they are in the process of acquiring a birth certificate for that child. I have not seen the man but people who have seen her meeting or talking to him, told me about me about their affair,” said Dlamini.

In her ruling the presiding magistrate Rachael Mukanga in a bid to maintain peace between the two parties, ordered Dlamini not to verbally and emotionally abuse his wife or threaten her in any way. B-Metro