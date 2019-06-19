Mutambi features Macheso on album

By Nyore Madzianike

Sungura artiste, Simon Mutambi, is early next month expected to launch an album titled “Hazvipere Mushe” on which he featured revered bassist Alick Macheso on one of the tracks. Mutambi — whose new offering was financed by Macheso — is set to hold a pre-launch of the seven-track album at Schaumburg Grounds in South Africa on June 28.

He is expected to share the stage with Russel Chigora and his Extra Kings during the pre-launch.

The Cobra Kings leader, who will start his South Africa tour on Friday with a show at Addo Community Hall before holding another show at Bershiba Kirkwood in Port Elizabeth, said he was looking forward to launching the album in Harare upon his return from Mzansi.

“We have completed the album called ‘Hazvipere Mushe’ and we are planning to release it when we return from South Africa. Alick Macheso catered for all the expenses in recording and he also featured on the album,” he said.

Mutambi, who has seven projects under his belt, recorded his album with Macheso’s Alema Studios.

The Beatrice-based musician said he was planning to launch the album at Zebra Bar in Harare upon his return from South Africa.

Orchestra Mberikwazvo publicist and Macheso’s handler, Tich Makahamadze, confirmed the development.

Makahamadze said they were waiting for Mutambi to announce the release date.

“Mutambi recorded his album at Alema Studios after he engaged Macheso. They worked together on the album which is now complete and we are just waiting for Mutambi to announce the release date.

“Macheso also featured on the album. It was one of the projects that Macheso has done in his quest to work and assist other musicians in the industry.

“I am sure he will not end with Mutambi’s project as he wants to take more artistes aboard.

He is also currently working with the late Tedius Matsito’s son and he has also assisted Faheem Somanje,” he said.

Makahamadze said, although it will be difficult for Macheso to assist each and every musician who knocks at his door, he would strive to help artistes through his recording company.

“It is not possible to assist everyone who knocks at his door but he will make sure that he tries by all means to work and assist those who needs his hand whenever resources permit.

But the studio is open for those who want to come and records their music,” said Makahamadze. The Herald