CAPS United at war?

By Fiona Ruzha

Caps United were fighting battles from many fronts as they scrambled a 3-3 draw with newcomers TelOne at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Head coach, Lloyd Chitembwe was missing from the bench and was officially off sick, triggering speculation that he was quitting.

Despite his absence from the bench, Chitembwe was being implicated in the fallout that resulted in the resignation of Nick Munyonga, head of the CAPS medical team and a board member (technical).

Chitembwe is said to be at loggerheads with the club’s vice president, Nhamo Tutisani and Munyonga.

A source told H-Metro Chitembwe and Munyonga had an argument over veteran Method Mwanjale’s fitness.

“Munyonga resigned because they had an argument with the coach during the week about Mwanjale’s fitness.

“Munyonga had ruled Mwanjali out ahead of the Sunday encounter because he was not physically fit. However, Chitembwe went on to select the defender in the first 11.

“This did not go down well with Munyonga who later on had an argument with Chitembwe arguing that it was not necessary for him to continue being the team doctor because his opinion was not considered,” said the source.

Part of Munyonga’s resignation letter to the club reads:

“Dear Mr Tutisani, it is with a heavy heart that I write this letter to you. I would like to thank you for the opportunity you gave me to work with CAPS United Football Club both as a Board Member and the Head of the Medical Team.

“As you have seen of late I have been erratic coming to games and training. This is due to pressure of work. I will be starting on a new job/project soon and I foresee that worsening my situation. If I am not going to be available when needed then I will not add value to the cause. I don’t want to be excess baggage to the team.

“For now I am stepping down as the Head of Medical for CAPS United as well as Board Member-Technical. Under the circumstances I don’t see myself being able to contribute fully to the board due to work commitments. I know we have what it takes to win the Championship and I wish you well going forward.” H-Metro