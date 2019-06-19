ANC elects Zuma-era ministers as chairs of parliamentary committees

Ministers who served under former president Jacob Zuma and were subsequently cut from cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa after he assumed office in 2018, have made it onto the ruling African National Congress’s preferred list of candidates to chair parliament’s all-important oversight committees.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule named a list of MPs, some of who were implicated in the state capture inquiry, as nominees for chairpersons of portfolio, select and standing committees in Parliament.

Former Communications Minister Faith Muthambi was confirmed as the chairperson designate for the portfolio committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs, while Mosebenzi Zwane, former mineral resources minister, will chair the transport portfolio committee.

Former Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson also makes a comeback in a senior position. She is set to chair the police portfolio committee.

African News Agency (ANA)