10 days in prison for shoplifter
By Sharon Buwerimwe,
A woman from Bulawayo has been sentenced to 10 days in prison for shoplifting in a supermarket in the city centre.
Ruramai Dube (34) from Nkulumane suburb stole goods worth RTGS$109, 97 at Pick n Pay supermarket on Saturday, June 15.
Dube pleaded guilty to a theft charge before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi who sentenced her to 10 days in prison and fined her $60.
Prosecutor Nkathazo Dlodlo said Dube stole Nivea body lotion, tampons and body spray.
“When she was in the supermarket, Dube packed 400ml of Nivea body lotion, Kotex tampons and a perfume, English blazer Black in the trolley. After that she packed them inside her handbag,” he said.
Mr Dlodlo said a CCTV camera was monitoring Dube as she walked out of the supermarket without paying for the goods.
He said Dube was caught at the exit door by a security guard who searched her and found the stolen goods leading to her arrest. The Herald