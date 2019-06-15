Madinda deal done… Bosso coach set to leave for Botswana at the end of June

Madinda Ndlovu will return to Botswana to join Gaborone United at the end of June, with former head coach Phillimon Makwengwe taking up the technical director’s post.

Ndlovu, who is currently in charge of faltering Zimbabwean giants, Highlanders, will leave the post to take up his new role at GU.

He has previously coached Township Rollers, Mochudi Centre Chiefs, Orapa United, Motlakase Power Dynamos and Nico United.

Ndlovu has always enjoyed success in Botswana, winning the league title with Chiefs and Rollers, while he led Orapa United to a Top 8 triumph.

GU director, Nicholas Zakhem confirmed that Ndlovu will join the side at the end of June.

“He has signed as head coach and is due in the country before end of June,” Zakhem said.

Ndlovu will reportedly earn $4 000 (about P43 000), making him one of the highest paid local coaches.

GU had fallen off the pace, way behind rivals, Rollers and the engagement of Ndlovu is a statement of intent from the red side of Gaborone. — mmegionline