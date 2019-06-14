Bosso maintain gate charges for DeMbare clash

By Ricky Zililo

Highlanders have dismissed messages circulating on social media that they’ve hiked gate charges for the blockbuster clash against Dynamos, saying they are sticking to the Premier Soccer League’s stipulated entry fees.

The rest of the ground ticket for the country’s biggest fixture to be played at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday will cost $10, with VIP fans paying $20, while the VVIPs will part with $50.

“It’s not true that we’ve raised the gate charges. We’re maintaining the PSL recommended charges because we want football fans to come in their numbers for the country’s biggest match. The good thing is that the PSL has introduced e-ticketing and we encourage football lovers to purchase their tickets in advance.

“All other forms of payments like mobile payments through One Wallet and other services, swipe and cash, will be available. We are waiting for the PSL to tell us which gates will be used for advance tickets, mobile payments and cash. Information related to gates for advance tickets will be relayed through Highlanders’ social media platforms,” said Ronald Moyo, the Highlanders’ spokesperson.

The PSL announced the introduction of an electronic ticketing system that will allow fans to purchase tickets in advance from anywhere in the country on Wednesday.

For now, the facility is available to Econet subscribers only, but the PSL said plans are underway to avail it on other mobile networks.

The epic game between Highlanders and Dynamos will be used as a trial run and yesterday PSL spokesperson, Kudzai Bare said fans have been steadily buying the tickets for Sunday’s encounter.

She said they will communicate through the league’s social media platforms.

“There will be specific gates for online tickets. People are still buying the tickets and before the game, we will see how the e-ticket sales are going and we will communicate through our interactive social media platforms which gates advance ticket holders can use. We will try to use as many gates as possible and the good thing with e-tickets is that we can monitor the number of prepaid tickets.

“Those that buy prepaid tickets will get a unique identity code which they will present at the gate. The unique identity code cannot be duplicated. Fans can write down their unique identity code and present it at the gate. Once that code is captured, the system will not scan for the second time,” said Bare.

She revealed that after the Highlanders and Dynamos game, the PSL will take e-ticketing to matches that will be played in Harare and Bulawayo, before spreading to other centres.

Castle Lager PSL Matchday 12 fixtures

Tomorrow: Bulawayo Chiefs v FC Platinum (Luveve), Chapungu v Yadah (Mandava), Black Rhinos v ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium), Harare City v Herentals (Rufaro)

Sunday: Caps United v TelOne (National Sports Stadium), Triangle United v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Mushowani Stars v Hwange (Rufaro), Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Manica Diamonds v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Vengere). The Chronicle