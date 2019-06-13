Parirenyatwa trial postponed further

By Zvikomborero Parafini

The trial of former minister of Health and Child Care Dr David Parirenyatwa that was set for trial continuation was postponed further yesterday as the presiding magistrate is out of the country.

The State, led by Brian Vito, sought the postponement before regional magistrate Hosea Mujaya who remanded the matter to June 27.

On that date, the State is going to cross examine its own witness Dr George Washaya who was declared a hostile witness after he gave evidence exonerating the former minister for handpicking Newman Madzikwa to become the NatPharm managing director.

Dr Washaya told the court that instead of being in court, Parirenyatwa deserved accolades for the job he had done for NatPharm.

Parirenyatwa is accused of criminal abuse of office after he allegedly directed former National Pharmaceutical Company (Natpharm) board chairperson George Washaya to terminate Flora Nancy Sifeku’s contract and replace her with Newman Madzikwa. H-Metro