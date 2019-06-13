Mayor is just a friend: Rica

By Nyasha Kada

Popular radio presenter, Erica “Rica” Ndoro, has denied targeting Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator, Justice Mayor Wadyajena who has just acquired a brand new US$210 000 yellow Larmborghini Urus to be her boyfriend.

The luxury vehicle’s pictures and videos of its arrival and it driving through the capital’s roads have since gone viral on social media.

The radio beauty recently posted on her Instagram stories a picture of Mayor Wadyajena in the vehicle with a caption:

Speaking to H-Metro, Rica revealed that there is no way she would target her friend to be in a relationship.

“I think people took the post the wrong way, Mayor is a good friend of mine and he is not a target of mine like what some other people are already suspecting because of my post.

“He is just a good friend that’s all and I respect that very much.”

She added that she has since asked him for a test drive of the vehicle and can’t wait to take the vehicle for a spin.

Asked about what her boyfriend she once revealed on social media would say about this, she said:

“It unfortunate we are no longer together, he is an ex now and I have since taken a break from dating and relationships at the moment.” H-Metro