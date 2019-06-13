‘Maid rape’ cop arrested

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A Gwanda-based cop has been arrested for allegedly raping his 18-year-old domestic worker.

Tonderai Titus Madanha (38) who is stationed at Gwanda Urban Police Station Traffic Department reportedly proposed love to the complainant and after she turned him down he allegedly raped her.

Madanha was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda facing a charge of indecent assault and rape. His trial is expected to start on July 7.

According to State papers, Madanha raped the complainant in March 2017 at his home in Bekezela Township, Filabusi.

“In March 2017 Madanha proposed love to the complainant who is his maid but she turned him down. In August 2017 complainant was in her bedroom when Madanha entered and got hold of her and started fondling her breasts and told her that he loved her.

“Madanha tried to remove the complainant’s skirt but she fought him and fled from the room. The complainant didn’t tell anyone about the incident,” according to the State papers.

“On 9 October 2017 at around 9AM the complainant was sleeping in her bedroom when Madanha walked in and asked whether she still didn’t love him. The complainant remained silent and Madanha started fondling her breasts and lifted her skirt to waist level.”

The complainant wrestled with Madanha in a bid to escape but he overpowered her and allegedly raped her.

The complainant screamed for help to no avail.

After committing the offence, Madanha allegedly warned the complainant against reporting the matter to anyone and he left for work.

At around 7PM the complainant phoned her brother and told him what Madanha had done to her.

The matter was reported to the police on October 19 in 2017. The Chronicle