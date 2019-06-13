Madinda still with Bosso

By Snodia Mikiri

Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu is available until mid-season despite reported to have agreed terms with Botswana side Gaborone United.

Madinda, who was reported to have left Bosso yesterday, is said to be officially leaving during the mid-season break.

Reports from Botswana are that Madinda has already put pen to paper which the official unveiling expected next week.

Madinda replaces Phillimon Makwengwe who could not save his job despite reaching the final of Mascom Top 8.

“The details of Madinda’s contract will be shared as soon as he arrives here,” reported Botswana’s SpotKick.

H-Metro heard Madinda and Bosso were set to part ways with a golden handshake in place.

Bosso face Dynamos on Sunday at Barbourfields and Madinda will be in charge. H-Metro