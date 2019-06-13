Garbage man run over by truck

A Chitungwiza Municipality garbage man died on the spot when he was run over by a garbage truck yesterday morning in Zengeza 4 suburb.

Darlington Mungoni was reportedly run over as he was holding a bin that he wanted to empty in the truck.

The truck was already reversing when the mishap occurred with Mungoni being crushed in the head where he died on the spot.

There was a sombre atmosphere as residents tried to come to terms with the fatality as Mungoni’s body lay crushed by the wheel.

Council spokesperson Lovemore Meya said it was an unfortunate incident.

“It was an unfortunate incident that happened at around 6:15am.

“Council is going to meet all the funeral expenses,” Meya said.

“We are going to put measures such that we avoid the incident from occurring again,” said Meya.

Recently, one of the overloaded garbage trucks hooked and tore through Zesa overhead cables along Herbert Chitepo Street which nearly injured people who reacted swiftly. H-Metro