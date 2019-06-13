Costly one-night stand

By Fatima Chiweshe

A Harare man will rue the day he hired a self-confessed hooker for sex before losing $845 RTGS during the escapade.

For that reason, Ishemuneshu Gombe dragged Ananji Kampila, 26, before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda accusing her of theft.

The matter was remanded to June 25.

Allegations are that on June 8, this year and around midnight, Gombe was at Tinas Bar in Dzivarasekwa Extension drinking beer where he met Kampila.

It is alleged that they both agreed to have sexual intercourse.

Further allegations are that the two agreed that Gombe would pay $6 RTGS to Kampila before the act.

Allegations are that after the two had sexual intercourse, Kampila left before Gombe discovered that his cell phone Samsung Tizen and US$30 were missing.

Gombe tried to locate Kampila but she was nowhere to be seen.

The total value of stolen goods was $845 and nothing was recovered. H-Metro