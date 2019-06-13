Bogus lawyer nabbed

By Zvikomborero Parafini

A suspected bogus lawyer was yesterday brought to the Harare magistrate court facing extortion charges after being apprehended in the ongoing anti-corruption blitz.

Felix Chigodora, 42, who is employed as a messenger at Madodza and Partners Law Firm was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko.

Chigodora was released on $50 bail and was ordered not to interfere with witnesses until the matter is finalised.

Allegations are that the complainant Pauline Rayire met Chigodora at the Harare magistrate’s court where she had gone to follow proceedings for her brother Alfred who is facing theft charges.

Chigodora is alleged to have demanded US$40 from Rayire to facilitate the withdrawal of the case in which Alfred Rayire was the accused as the complainant had indicated that she wanted to withdraw the charges.

Chigodora threatened Rayire that failure to pay the money would result in her brother being locked up in.

Rayire then approached the public prosecutor who was handling the matter who explained that the withdrawal of her brother’s case was supposed to be heard in court.

The complainant in the theft case in which the Rayire’s brother was involved in willingly withdrew her case in court but Chigodora kept demanding the money from her.

Rayire lodged a complaint with the police and a trap was set and Chigodora was arrested upon receipt of the trap money.

The trial date was set to June 18. H-Metro