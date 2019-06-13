Antipas bemoans lack of training time

By Fiona Ruzha

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas has blamed their inconsistency to lack of training time at their home ground.

The Gamecocks are tipped among the favourites for the 2019 Castle Lager Premiership title but have come under scrutiny for lack of consistency.

In their last three games, they drew with Black Rhinos, beat CAPS United and lost to Harare City.

Their home record has also been dented having lost two games at Luveve so far.

Antipas has, however, blamed this to lack of training days.

He said they are allowed to train at their home ground once a week because of Bulawayo City council policies.

“It’s (inconsistency) not good at all and I am not happy. But what can we do? We only use the ground once a week according to council policy.

“But as a team, we will try and do our best and ensure that we correct all our mistakes in that one day,” he said.

Chicken Inn travel to Triangle on Sunday and Antipas said it is not going to be an easy game especially playing at Gibbo.

He said the Sugar Sugar Boys have been playing well and would want to maintain their record.

“Triangle have been playing well lately so we expect a tough match.

“However, as a team we play every game to win so we will have to come up with a positive result.” H-Metro