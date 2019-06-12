Vimbai Tsvangirai memorial rally in PICTURES

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) on Wednesday conducted a memorial rally for the late Glen View South MP Vimbai Tsvangirai Java, daughter of the late founding party leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who died this week, four weeks after a horror crash outside Kwekwe.

According to a programme released by the party, proceedings started with a church service at Nyaradzo Funeral Parlour in Harare then followed by a “memorial rally” in her Glen View constituency at a meeting point known as Pamapositori.

There was then a procession to the party headquarters, Morgan Tsvangirai House, before a evening service in Strathaven where the body will lie in state. The burial has been set for Thursday.