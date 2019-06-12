Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Vimbai Tsvangirai memorial rally in PICTURES

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) on Wednesday conducted a memorial rally for the late Glen View South MP Vimbai Tsvangirai Java, daughter of the late founding party leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who died this week, four weeks after a horror crash outside Kwekwe.

According to a programme released by the party, proceedings started with a church service at Nyaradzo Funeral Parlour in Harare then followed by a “memorial rally” in her Glen View constituency at a meeting point known as Pamapositori.

There was then a procession to the party headquarters, Morgan Tsvangirai House, before a evening service in Strathaven where the body will lie in state. The burial has been set for Thursday.

62308098_2194549880592661_1493789346375925760_o
64394986_2194548953926087_7695422539241095168_o
62474873_2194549770592672_1916957033643376640_o
62515300_2194549283926054_4875657916780118016_o
62367917_2194543640593285_7803028143068938240_o
62136174_2194549193926063_3863157451633197056_o
62314699_2194547753926207_2711892795085291520_o
64286729_2194546630592986_888502156561219584_o
62554176_2194547200592929_3141511609130680320_o
64474912_2194548470592802_7747757639160823808_o
64413384_2194550577259258_8188730693174427648_o
62437341_2194545513926431_8993385248347652096_o
62262066_2194550490592600_2357661583481503744_o
64206882_2194550393925943_7975548406594535424_o
64473880_2194548370592812_5176824790261956608_o
64264698_2194539700593679_7828213878537322496_o
62507367_2194540090593640_6766075114845896704_o
62567950_2194541860593463_2076645833264070656_o
62418300_2194543407259975_3038016095731580928_o
62605403_2194540300593619_7472592145501650944_o

