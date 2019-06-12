Takura to launch record label

By Talent Gore

Award-winning hip-hop musician, Takura, will launch a record label, One Entertainment, to groom upcoming hip-hop artistes.

Takura said the move was informed by the need to give the genre more visibility. The MaObama hitmaker who was part of Soul Afrika, has within a short period of time fully grown in the music industry.

In an interview with his manager, Michael Mangondoza said Takura was eyeing the international market and represent the country.

“Takura is a talented artiste, so we are eyeing to add value to the industry as well as grow beyond Zimbabwe. That is our focus at the moment. Zim hip-hop is definitely growing at the moment. At first people thought other genres were profitable and they never really supported hip-hop,” he said.

“There are many upcoming kids who have been good in what they are doing, which is really good because the industry then grows.”

Mangondoza said they had started with the logistics with the launch and they will start recruiting new talent to their new record label soon.

“We have started with the logistics of the launch and dates for the launch would be announced after all logistics had been put in place,” he said.

“That is what we are trying to do for the culture, Takura is trying to create a platform that will allow upcoming artistes to produce music the proper way.

“There are things that are affecting upcoming musicians such as cost of production, which can be high, hence the introduction of a record label that will house those artistes and give them an opportunity to reach their dreams.”

Mangondoza said a lot of people had shown interest in their record label.

“We also recently did the Zvemoyo challenge, which I will actually post its contestants on my Instagram page, just to give them exposure and shed light on their talent and that went very well. The Herald