Mother, son bash in-law

By Zvikomborero Parafini

A teenager and his mother were yesterday dragged to court for assaulting their in-law accusing her of bewitching the son’s child.

Brodwell Ndigwirei, 18, and his mother Tendai Maindidze, 38, were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Joseph Mundondo who remanded them to June 13.

Prosecuting, Strike Matongera told the court that he two approached Rumbidzai Chigodo who is Ndigwirei’s mother-in-law at her place of residence where they informed her that her grandchild wasn’t breastfeeding.

The two are alleged to have suggested to her that she had bewitched the child to which she responded saying she doesn’t believe in such things.

Chigodo’s response didn’t go down well with the two who began assaulting her damaging her gate in the process.

Subsequently, the duo is also facing an alternative charge of malicious damage of property. H-Metro