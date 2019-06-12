Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsLocalNews

Mother, son bash in-law

15,466 0

By Zvikomborero Parafini

A teenager and his mother were yesterday dragged to court for assaulting their in-law accusing her of bewitching the son’s child.

Harare Magistrates Court
Harare Magistrates Court

Brodwell Ndigwirei, 18, and his mother Tendai Maindidze, 38, were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Joseph Mundondo who remanded them to June 13.

Prosecuting, Strike Matongera told the court that he two approached Rumbidzai Chigodo who is Ndigwirei’s mother-in-law at her place of residence where they informed her that her grandchild wasn’t breastfeeding.

Related Articles

‘Young Igwe’ wanted by police

50,105 84

Bikita nurse bashed by senior

28,491 73

High Court rejects killer scouts’ bail bid

26,916 0

Babes Wodumo charges withdrawn

44,303 0

The two are alleged to have suggested to her that she had bewitched the child to which she responded saying she doesn’t believe in such things.

Chigodo’s response didn’t go down well with the two who began assaulting her damaging her gate in the process.

Subsequently, the duo is also facing an alternative charge of malicious damage of property. H-Metro

You might also like More from author