Oscar Pambuka blasts “attention seeker” Passion Java after “inzara iya iya” diss

By Taonga Nyemba

SELF-PROCLAIMED prophet Oscar Pambuka says he will not lose sleep over Prophet Passion Java’s recent video where he disses him as an attention seeker and fortune hunter.

Pambuka recently announced that he was forming a church.

“My first ever service is on this Sunday (tomorrow) in Houghton Park. Some were asking me the name of the ministry. It is called Oscar Pambuka Ministries. Come and see the power of God at work. Bring all the sick and afflicted.”

In a video interview, which has since gone viral, Prophet Passion said Pambuka cannot just wake up as a prophet.

He says prophets are born.

Passion said the economic challenges in the country are the reason Pambuka is now a prophet and instead urged the television personality to record dancehall music at Chillspot.

Interestingly, Pambuka already has a dancehall album and was involved in numerous projects including the ill-fated Zimdancehall awards while Prophet Passion is also into the genre and has a riddim currently trending.

Prophet Passion is currently based in the United States and charges US$300 for one-on-one sessions where people are advised that after registering, the meetings are based on his schedule and an average waiting time is “3-4 weeks but can fluctuate.”

Crucially there are NO refunds and his reference to Pambuka seeking a fortune from being a prophet has basis.

Pambuka, who was convicted of fraud, said there was no bad blood between him and Passion even though the latter was trying to gain attention by taking a swipe at him.

“I thought Passion was a man of God but the way he behaved got me thinking otherwise. H Metro