‘Family issues affecting me’

By Fiona Ruzha

Dynamos Congolese striker Ngandu Mangala has attributed his poor form at the Harare giants to family issues.

Mangala last scored for DeMbare – a brace – in their opening match against Mushowani promising to bang more goals.

So good was the skillful attacker in that match that he earned himself the name Moto Moto from the DeMbare faithful.

Some even tipped him to be the next “Gwekwerere” of the Glamour Boys.

However, Mangala has been struggling of late, with another poor display in their 0-0 against Manica Diamonds at Rufaro yesterday.

The former Green Fuel forward was not at his best, failing to produce a single shot on target until he was withdrawn by Tonderai Ndiraya in the second half.

And speaking to H-Metro after the match, Mangala said family issues have been affecting his performance on the pitch.

He, however, would not disclose what exactly has been affecting him and chose to just call it ‘family issues’.

“I have been dealing with family issues of late and this greatly affected my play because most of the time I had to spend dealing with the issues though I can’t disclose,” he said.

Mangala, who promised to fight for the golden boot at the beginning of the season, promised to put more smiles on the faces of the mythical seven million Dynamos fans.

“I know the fans are not happy but I promise them the best in the games to come.

“I am quite aware of the weight of expectation players at Dynamos have to carry therefore I urge our fans to continue rallying behind us.

“I am trying to grow as a player and I believe I can do more than what I have already done but I need to continue working hard to achieve my objectives,” he said. H-Metro