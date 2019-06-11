Darikwa says Nottingham will back Warriors

By Grace Chingoma

Warriors’ defender, Tendayi Darikwa, says the Nottingham community in England will be backing Zimbabwe at the 2019 Afcon finals.

The defender, who was born in England, will be making his Nations Cup debut in Egypt.

“My club has been really supportive of me since l arrived in camp,’’ he said. “I am sure everyone back in Nottingham is fully supporting Zimbabwe to do well in this tournament.

“Of course, this is a big opportunity for me, personally, to show my club and show everyone that I can do well at the stage against some of the best players in the world.

“With this being my first opportunity to represent Zimbabwe in such a major tournament, I am very excited and it’s an honour to be part of this squad.

“I am really looking forward to playing in the first game against Egypt. I think, as a team, we are all very confident in ourselves and we have got belief that we can do very well in this tournament.’’

The Nottingham Forest defender said there was a lot of experience in the side.

“I think it helps that some of the guys have played in previous Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and I am sure that experience they have, on the big stage, will help us moving forward,’’ said Darikwa.

“We are training well, getting ready for the big test against Egypt.’’

But, his mother languange, Shona, is still an issue.

“I am slowly picking up a few words but moving forward it’s something I really want to try and speak fluently,’’ he said.

“It will help my understanding with my teammates a little bit better.

“Some of the songs the guys sing on the bus, on the way to the games and training, l am slowly learning some of them.

“Of course it’s not easy. Some of them I can sing like ‘We are all looking forward to the tournament and, hopefully, we can do the country proud.’” The Chronicle