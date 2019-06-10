Miss Zimbabwe search begins

By Bongani Ndlovu

Aspiring models are being invited to attend auditions for Miss World Zimbabwe in Harare in order to stand a chance to represent the country at the Miss World beauty contest.

The auditions will be held over three days, 13 to 15 June at the Miss Zimbabwe Trust offices in Harare.

According to the pageant organisers, aspiring models should be unmarried, between 18 and 25, below 60kgs and at least 1.70 metres tall.

Unfortunately, models from outside Harare will have to transport and accommodate themselves in Harare as the auditions will only be conducted in Harare.

Miss Zimbabwe Trust administrator Christine Matambo said those who will have met their criteria will be informed there and then.

“After the audition of each model, which is about 15 to 20 minutes, they’ll know whether they made it or not. There is a panel from the Trust who are seasoned professionals in their different fields of expertise who’ll tell the models to try next time if they don’t make it,” said Matambo.

She said they were hoping to hold the event next month.

“We shall release dates for Miss World Zimbabwe finals soon, but I can confirm that the pageant will be held in July. The list of finalists will be released a day before the ladies start their boot camp in preparation for the finals.”

Last year, Masvingo-born beauty Belinda Potts was crowned Miss World Zimbabwe but did not make any headway at the international contest.

This year’s Miss World contest will be held in Pattaya, Thailand on December 7. The Chronicle