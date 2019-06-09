Kim Jong-un throws general into piranha-filled fish tank in Bond-inspired execution

By Aletha Adu | The Sun |

Kim Jong-un executed one of his generals by throwing him into a piranha-filled fish tank, according to reports.

The North Korean despot apparently used the tank that was built specifically as a new method of execution, in his Pyongyang presidential palace.

The aide is said to have been murdered for reportedly planning a coup.

Sources claim his arms and torso were slashed open with knives before he was dumped in the tank, The Star on Sunday reported.

It has not been confirmed if he died from his injuries, or if he was eaten alive by the animals.

The aquarium is said to be filled with hundreds of piranhas from Brazil.

Some believe Kim got the piranha-execution method from the 1977 James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me.

The villain Karl Stromberg kills his enemies, dropping them into an aquarium filled with sharks.

Rumours suggest the tubby tyrant had been creating several methods of execution at the Ryongsong Residence in a bid to scare other potential rebels.

Other execution methods milling around Pyongyang’s residence include feeding victims to tigers, beheading, burning victims alive and even blasting them with an anti-tank gun.

News of this latest alleged execution comes days after Kim reportedly ordered the death of five aides.

Kim’s bloody revenge on his Vietnam summit negotiating team was revealed by South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo newspaper.

The tubby tyrant is said to have ordered a firing squad to kill Kim Hyok-Chol and four of his underlings amid claims they sold information to the Americans.