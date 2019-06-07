Shaya’s amputation attributed to decades of inactivity

By Tadious Manyepo

Zimbabwe legend George Shaya’s decades of inactivity saw him develop a medical condition resulting in the amputation of his right leg in February this year.

The Dynamos legend, who won the Soccer Star of the Year accolade a record five times, had his leg amputated on February 5.

It has since emerged that the icon had developed deep vein thrombosis after a blood clot in the main vein was detected by doctors late last year.

According to medical experts, the condition is mostly caused by a prolonged time of inactivity as well as injuries to the veins.

Shaya’s wife, Agnes yesterday revealed she had been told by the doctors that her husband had sustained a vein injury over three decades ago which stayed dormant until the condition fully manifested late last year.

She said this on the sidelines of a donation presented to the great footballer by Premiership side Herentals at the family residence in Harare yesterday.

“It is always a feel-good factor to realise that the football community actually acknowledge the role George Shaya played in the development of the game in this country.

“Herentals are a growing and ambitious team which has since been confirmed by their recent big result against Dynamos.

“They have seen it fit to donate to the legend, which is a very humbling gesture.

“At a time when things are not affordable, Herentals have considered the plight of George Shaya and his family.

“I would like to thank them and wish them all the best in the 2019 top-flight season”.

Herantals player, Juan Mutudza, said although the current crop of players in the country didn’t have the chance to see Shaya in action, he remains an inspiration to them.

“I would like to thank the Herentals proprietor and striker, Innocent Benza, for remembering icons like Shaya.

“We didn’t have the chance to see him in action but his achievements remain an inspiration to virtually every player in Zimbabwe and even beyond. He deserves all the recognition,” said Mutudza.

The Herentals players were given a chance to see the full George Shaya trophy cabinet as well as sign the visitors’ book. The Herald