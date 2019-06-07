Man ‘drinks’ self to death

By Sharon Buwerimwe

A man from Bulawayo has been found dead outside a bar in Nkulumane suburb and it is suspected that he succumbed to excessive consumption of alcohol and the cold.

Bloodwell Gurure (32) was found dead on a pavement outside Mnethi Bar at around 6AM on Tuesday.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said police are still investigating the case.

“We are investigating the sudden death of a man who died in Nkulumane at Mnethi Bar,” said Insp Ncube.

Gurure’s body was taken to Mpilo Central Hospital for post mortem.

There were suggestions by some people in the suburb that the man could have succumbed to the cold weather and excessive alcohol consumption.

The deceased’s brother, Mr Vincent Gurure, said they were in shock over the death.

“This is shocking and unbearable. I can’t believe my brother could have been killed by the cold. He was muscular and he was never sick. He liked wearing vests and barely wore jerseys,” he said.

“We didn’t know where he was, but since he is a man we never worried ourselves much. When we heard the news we could not believe that our brother was the one who had died.”

A vendor at Mnethi Bar, Ms Sukoluhle Dlodlo, said she saw Gurure the night before his death, shivering and lying on the pavement outside the bar.

“I saw Bloodwell outside the bar shivering but he was very drunk. I had to make a fire to keep him warm and gave him a small blanket to cover his body since the night was cold,” she said.

A source who declined to be named said Gurure drank too much beer the night before he died.

“We tried to wake him up but he was very drunk that night. He suggested sleeping outside the bar since the owners of the bar were closing. We thought he was going to wake up. It’s so sad to hear that he didn’t make it home,” said a source. The Chronicle