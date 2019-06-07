Mahachi speaks on Bucaneers absence

By Fungai Muderere

Warriors midfielder Kuda-kwashe Mahachi who tied the knot with his sweetheart Rose Tatenda last Saturday at Nesbitt Castle in Bulawayo has revealed why his teammates at Orlando Pirates failed to show up for the wedding.

“Unfortunately my teammates at Orlando Pirates didn’t manage to come for my wedding. They have been attending launch functions of the annual Carling Black Label Cup that have been happening since last week in Johannesburg and other surrounding areas. Everyone in the team was very supportive ahead of my big day and the club actually sent a congratulatory message,” said Mahachi.

His former Bantu Rovers teammates Marvelous Nakamba and Teenage Hadebe were among the groomsmen together with Highlanders’ Bukhosi “Zakhu” Sibanda who previously did duty for Tshintsha Guluva.

Nakamba, who is now based in Belgium at Club Brugge, served as the best man to his childhood friend.

Ex-Orlando Pirates and Chicken Inn striker Tendai “Fire” Ndoro, former Bosso duo of Zephania Ngodzo and Thabani Moyo graced the event.

Also present at the colourful event was former Chicken Inn midfielder Thabani Goredema, Bosso assistant coach Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu and Gift Lunga (snr) who worked with Mahachi during their days at Bantu Rovers. B-Metro