Chitembwe excited by duo’s return

By Tadious Manyepo

CAPS United coach, Lloyd Chitembwe, believes the return of goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba and captain Valentine Musarurwa will help him plug some holes in the team.

They take on Herentals at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

Chigumba had been out for the past four weeks due to an injury while Musarurwa missed last weekend’s 1-3 defeat to Chicken Inn because of suspension.

“The good thing is Prosper (Chigumba) is back into the fold, fully fit. It feels good to have him back and he is also very excited to be back,’’ said Chitembwe.

“Valentine Musarurwa is also back in the team after serving suspension last week. The two have been away and we are very happy as the technical team to have them back.’’

Makepekepe will be out to redeem themselves after a loss in their last tie.

They are second on the table, behind Chicken Inn, although both clubs are tied on 22 points after 10 matches.

“We are, obviously, expecting a difficult game against Herentals on Saturday (tomorrow),’’ said Chitembwe.

“But, at the same time, I think we have done enough to prepare for the match. We will go out there to be as competitive as possible to get a good result.

“Of course, we are coming from a defeat but, look, we are still tied on pole position with Chicken Inn after having lost to them. That shows we are competitive and ambitious enough.’’

“I don’t even think that Herentals have been struggling. They are a good team but they have been unfortunate in terms of getting positive results but they are certainly one of the most competitive teams we have around.

“They have been excellent in terms of performance. We therefore expect a difficult game from them but we are motivated enough to get the result we want”. The Herald