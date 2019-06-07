Businesswoman beds son to cure his mental illness

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

A 45-year-old businesswoman from Mberengwa in Ndagara Village under Chief Banga confessed to sleeping with her 20-year-old son who is mentally challenged in an attempt to cure her son’s mental illness.

The woman, Tendai Mapfukidze, who owns a bottle store at Mataga Business Centre shocked Chief Banga’s traditional courts when she revealed that she slept with her biological son.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity told this publication that Mapfukidze claimed to have been instructed by a traditional healer.

“She shocked the court when she revealed that she sleeps with her son once in seven days after being instructed by her traditional healer. The entire village is still shocked.

“After being questioned if the ritual was meant to heal her son or to increase her wealth, Mapfukidze said it’s for curing his son, although the ritual also helps in boosting her businesses,” said the source.

Mapfukidze’s sexcapades with his son came to light after the two were caught by her boyfriend making out in Mapfukidze’s homestead.

Out of anger, the boyfriend who felt cheated took the matter to Chief Banga. Chief Banga confirmed the matter.

“I dealt with a matter of a woman who sleeps with her son to cure him claiming to be following orders from a traditional healer. I ordered her to pay five cows because such sexual relationships are not allowed culturally. In fact it is considered taboo for a parent to sleep with their own child,” said Chief Banga. B-Metro