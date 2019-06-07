Berita ditches local fans

By Khahliso Ncube

Afro jazz sensation Berita left her local fans clutching the air after she cancelled a free show in Bulawayo and dashed to South Africa for “a last minute engagement” across the Limpopo.

Berita had warmed the hearts of her local fans with a promise to host a free show at a venue chosen by them.

But it appears the power of the rand got the better of the Afro-jazz artiste who ditched her local fans at the last minute.

“We have cancelled Berita’s show in Bulawayo as an unexpected commitment has risen in SA and we had no choice but cancel the Bulawayo gig.

“We understand the show was supposed to be a moment of reconnection between Berita and her fans but this is beyond our control; if she gets a chance (to perform for a fee) she will surely take it and still come back to her fans back home as promised earlier,” said her manager Eric Gyimahher.

Berita had come to visit her grandmother who lives in Nketa 6 suburb. B-Metro