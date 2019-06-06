King Shaddy honours Sekuru Ndunge

Zim dancehall chanter King Shaddy – real name Shadreck Kwarire – has honoured late popular traditional healer Sekuru Ndunge in a new song titled Muzukuru WaNdunge.

The song which was recorded by T Man of Mount Zion Records will be out tomorrow.

In an interview, the Amai Huni singer said he is troubled by the cases of HIV and AIDS.

“I am worried about HIV and AIDS and the spread of the dangerous disease has made me pen a song consulting the late Sekuru Ndunge to help us.

“Sekuru Ndunge was well known for helping people who were in problems so I have used his name to seek help from God through his religious leaders.

“In the song I am telling people that every time when you want to do something bad you will first hear your inner person but many ignore.

“In the song I was having a dialogue with HIV virus begging it to stop taking people’s lives,” he said.

He added: “Death of the author marks birth of the reader, I am saying I have given people the song and its now their turn to give it a meaning also.

“We will have many interpretations; wait and see.

“As an artiste my mission is to spread the message without thinking about what people will say at the end of the day.

“I use lyrics to communicate with people.”

King Shaddy also said in the song he is seeking guidance from Sekuru Ndunge who represents religion in his song.

“Vanhu varikufa everyday saka tirikumuka tichinetseka so I am asking religious leaders to pray for the country and also give sermons which shape the society,” he said. H Metro