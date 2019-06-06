Bikita nurse bashed by senior

By Arron Nyamayaro

A NURSE at Bikita Rural Hospital is nursing injuries sustained from the beating she received from her senior who accused her of exposing her private business.

Edina Muzondiona was allegedly assaulted by Sencia Matimba during a meeting the latter called to identify who was spreading a rumour that she was over-charging transport fares to subordinates she gives rides to and from work.

The case has since been reported to Bikita police station and no action is reported to have been taken amid speculation that Matimba is well connected.

The story, accompanied by an audio recorded during the fracas, is circulating on social media.

Contacted for comment, Muzondiona confirmed the incident saying she was nursing injuries accusing Matimba of assaulting her without verifying facts.

“Sister Matimba quickly got angry during a meeting held on the 22nd of May where she wanted to know who was spreading information that she was giving favours to junior nurses who use her vehicle for transport,” said Muzondiona.

“She jumped and firmly got hold of me before pushing my head to the wall leading to my injury and I lodged a police complaint in order to access treatment.

“The incident has left me exposed and I am being humiliated daily by members in the community since Sister Matimba is well connected to local authorities.

“The issue is still to be settled and Matimba never apologised although she later discovered that I was not the one who spread the rumour. She also never gave me money for treatment,” said Muzondiona.

Contacted for comment, Matimba confirmed the story referring questions to the administrator.

“I am unable to comment about that story now. Allow me to inform my administrator who can be in a position to give you the comment about what actually transpired,” said Matimba.

It is said those who use her vehicle for transport are rewarded by benefiting from paid duties organised by donors in the area.