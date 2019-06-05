Soul Jah Love turns to comedy

By Edwin Nhukarume

Zim dancehall chanter Soul Jah Love is now into comedy as he has been releasing some skits under the production of DKT Records.

The chanter has shown that he is multi-talented and can also make some humorous comedy skits with comical statements.

Soul Jah Love skits are circulating on social media where he is playing the character of Mufundisi preaching the word.

In the skits he is preaching the word talking about his personal experiences in a hilarious way and he is also sarcastic in the way the man of god take money from the congregants.

In one of the comedy skits, Soul Jah Love said his name is Godly and he has also declared that he is still in the game when it comes to music.

“Ukanyarara uri munhu waSatan, udza munhu ari paside pako kuti mufundisi haashayi mari ye-pp. Amen. Chibvawatomutaurira kuti wasara ini ndakutonomupa 20US…

“Ini handisi kuganza zvangu asi kupera kwangu kuchanetsa…

“…hakuna benzi rakadai rinopfeka suit yakadai nekabhutsu kakadai ronyatsopolisha, munenge muchitopenga kana mukandiona kunge benzi dimi mapenzi.

“Vanhu vari kuti Sauro apera vari kubata pasiripo, ndakatomboimba ndiri pawheel chair…

“Ukaziva kuti ndivana Mwari vangani vandinenge ndichitaura haundipime zvauri kuita izvi. Amen. Ndinoimba Mwari. Zita rangu rine zita raMwari Soul hausi Mweya, pakati Jah haasi Mwari, rudo haasi Mwari…

“…hatityisidzirwe tiri vanhu vamwari…,” said Soul Jah Love in one of his comedy skits while smoking weed.

Meanwhile, DKT Records has confirmed that Soul Jah Love is currently in the studio working on a new album.

The album is titled Zviri Pandiri Zvihombe expected to carry sixteen tracks and it will be released on August 10.

Some of the tracks to be expected on the album include the title track Zviri Pandiri, Talk Dem Talk and Choka Kanovava. H Metro