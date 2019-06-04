Anthony Joshua gets £20m for shock defeat, Andy Ruiz £5m for winning

Newly-crowned world heavyweight boxing champion, Andy Ruiz (Jnr) will only get £5 million after his historic win against Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden over the weekend.

The Mexican boxer (29) knocked down the 29-year-old British/Nigerian boxer four times, before forcing a seventh-round stoppage to dethrone the WBA, WBO and IBF champion and became the first Mexican-American heavyweight world champion.

Joshua will earn £20 million despite losing while Ruiz (Jnr) will take home just £5m after winning the world title fight.

The upset was arguably the biggest within the division since Hasim Rahman stopped Lennox Lewis in 2001 and brought back memories of James “Buster” Douglas‘ 1990 win over Mike Tyson. But it is Joshua who will earn a bigger share of the fight purse.

According to Mail Online, Joshua will earn £20 million from the deal agreed before the fight in New York.

Joshua says his shock defeat to Ruiz (Jnr) is a genuine test of his character, but insists he has come too far in boxing to fold under pressure.

The Briton suffered his first professional defeat, on his US debut, as he was knocked down four times before a seventh-round stoppage at New York’s Madison Square Garden to lose his IBF, WBO and WBA “Super” world heavyweight titles. — AFP.