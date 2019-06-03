Heads roll at ZIMRA…as commissioner-general Mazani fires top managers

By Philemon Jambaya

The ZIMRA Commissioner-General Faith Mazani has intensified her witch-hunt crusade and ordered the Human Resources personnel not to renew contracts for senior managers deemed to be aligned to the retired Commissioner-General Gershem Pasi, Zim Morning Post can reveal.

Eleven managers occupying key positions were given the boot with effect from June 1.

An internal memo seen by the Zim Morning Post and written by the head of human resources Samuel Sithole advised the Zimra members of staff on the termination of contracts for eleven senior managers.

The affected employees are Vitalis Chakanyuka (sector manager taxes),Cecilia Chiyangwa (head technical services), Nikita Machinga (manager Values and Trade), Farai Makumbe(technical services manager customs), Juliet Matare (technical services manager customs),Swaleen Mpofu(shift manager),Edna Mudzingwa(International AfFairs manager),Martin Muponda (head taxes and audits),Munyaradzi Ushamba (loss control manager)Christopher Zifudzi (regional manager taxes) and Eunice Zuze (International Affairs manager).

Interestingly, other managers’ contracts were renewed giving rise to speculation on the flaws in the criteria used by the human resources department under the instigation of Mazani.

“Mazani is purging all employees who she thinks were aligned to Pasi (Gershem).

“The sad part is she fired the technocrats who added value to the authority.

“Gurus were fired because she wants to consolidate her power and wants her comrades to surround her.

“Those who remain behind cannot even do a revenues officer’s job, they are incompetent, simple ,” revealed our source.

ZIMRA’S human resources management and respect for labour law has always been questionable.

In a massive violation of labour law, Zimra is operating without a workers committee following the recent resignation of all members in protest and solidarity with a colleague who was treated unfairly.

Information at hand show that on March 18 the staff and board members had a meeting at Kurima House and it was chaired by industrialist Callisto Jokonya and the minutes reflects that Jokonya acknowledged rampant corruption within the organisation.

“During the meeting the board chair touched on several issues but what torched a storm is when he said the employees will not receive any salary adjustments until they prove to him that corruption within the organisation has ended.

“He emphasized on the massive corruption within ZIMRA and he then opened the floor for questions and one staffer was asked to write a report for asking an improper question.That is when all the workers committee members resigned in solidarity.

“How can you be asked to write a report for asking a question in a democratic country.This is throwing democracy through the window. The board chair is also in the habit of threatening employees using his political muscle. At one time he had a public spat on social media with a staffer although he later apologised,” added our source.

Jokonya absolved himself from any developments concerning employees’ contracts referring this reporter to Mazani.

“I am not involved in matters to with contracts ,which senior manager has had a contract not renewed?May you please call the commisioner-general,” he said.

He also said he was not aware of the resignation of workers committee members.

Zimra Commissioner-General Mazani’s mobile phone went unanswered on Monday after relentless efforts to make contact with her for a comment.

In 2018, Zimra claimed it had investigated a massive 46 cases of corruption, 11 of which were referred for prosecution and one was finalised at the courts.

It further claimed that $120 million was recovered through its anti-corruption drive following tip-offs from the public.

On its official website, Zimra blows its own trumpet and claims that they have high levels of corruption management.

A document compiled by the institution’s Loss Control and Intergrity manager Munyaradzi Ushamba titled ‘Management of Corruption’ reads:

“The Loss Control Division tracks trends in levels of corruption within ZIMRA. The review considers levels of actual corruption by tracking cases of corruption reported and investigated on ZIMRA staff. The Authority also tracks the corruption perception index. This index shows how the public perceive the corruption levels within the Authority.” Zimmorningpost