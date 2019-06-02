Bosso look for momentum against ZPC

By Mehluli Sibanda

Having recorded their first win in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League this season, Highlanders will look to continue with that momentum when they face ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

It took Ray Lunga, son of former Highlanders striker Gift Lunga (senior) to score the first goal for Bosso at Emagumeni, which handed Bosso their maiden triumph for this season with a 1-0 win over TelOne at Barbourfields last Sunday.

Amahlolanyama had gone for eight matches without tasting victory, with five draws and three defeats. Lunga brought about much joy to the Highlanders family and that conquest over TelOne seems to have brought the self belief at Bosso who are looking to pick up a second set of three points in consecutive weeks. With what has transpired in the past, it will certainly not be a stroll in the park for Madinda Ndlovu and his lads.

In 2014, in their maiden season in the PSL, ZPC Kariba, then under the tutelage of Saul Chaminuka thrashed Highlanders 3-1 at Hartsfield Rugby Ground, a result the Bosso fans did not take kindly to as they turned violent, throwing missiles onto the field aimed at their players.

Kelvin Kaindu, the Highlanders coach at the time decided to quit his job a few days later. ZPC Kariba came close to winning the league title, only to lose out to Dynamos on the last day of the season.

In 2018, Kauya Katuruturu took six points from Bosso with wins home and away.

A blunder by Highlanders goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda cost his team as he was responsible for the two goals scored by ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields, a match the electricity generators won 2-1. ZPC Kariba triumphed 2-0 at home later on in the season.

Highlanders technical manager, Ndlovu cautioned against the exhilaration of recording their first win of the season.

“We don’t have to live and get carried away by breaking the jinx so to speak and say maybe the league has been won, we have to be very cautious as of how we are going to go with our day to day business,” said Ndlovu.

Even with the win last Sunday, Highlanders are still in the bottom three with just eight points.

On the other hand, ZPC Kariba headed into this weekend’s fixtures in fifth place on 16 points secured from five wins and one draw.

In other fixtures lined up for this afternoon, title chasers, Caps United and Chicken Inn clash at the National Sports Stadium, Chapungu meet TelOne at Mandava while Triangle meet Mushowani Stars at Gibbo. Sunday News