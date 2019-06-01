Former Arsenal star Jose Antonio Reyes, 35, dies in car crash

Former Arsenal winger Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a car accident aged 35, Spanish club Sevilla have announced.

“We couldn’t offer any worse news”, the La Liga club said on Twitter.

The Spaniard joined the Gunners from the La Liga side in January 2004 and was part of the ‘Invincibles’ side that went through the 2003-04 season unbeaten, winning the Premier League.

He later spent a season on loan at Real Madrid in 2006-07, winning La Liga.

After leaving the Gunners in 2007 he won the Europa League twice at Atletico Madrid and three times at Sevilla.

In January, the former Spanish international joined Spanish second division strugglers Extremadura.

Last year, it was reported that Reyes was set to return to Arsenal as a coach under Unai Emery, who he played for at Sevilla.

Reyes joined Arsenal in a deal worth about £17m in 2004 and in May 2005, he became the second player to be sent off in an FA Cup final, as Arsenal beat Manchester United in a penalty shoot-out.

He also played in the 2006 Champions League final as the Gunners lost 2-1 to Barcelona. BBC Sport