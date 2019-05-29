Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ShowbizNews

RoilBAA organisers accept Oskido’s rejection

15,466 0

By Bongani Ndlovu

The Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAA) organisers have said they respect South African DJ Oskido’s decision to reject their nomination.

Oskido
Oskido

Oskido, the Kalawa Jazmee supremo, was nominated in a new RoilBAA category of Outstanding Arts Personality from Outside of Bulawayo alongside Winky D and Jah Prayzah.

However, his record label, Kalawa Jazmee, felt he did not qualify for the gong as he was not Zimbabwean and as such, they rejected the nomination.

Related Articles

RoilBAA nominee Pryde Mpofu reflects on acting journey

8,172 0

Oskido rejects BAA nomination

17,175 81

Rands only for Homecoming party

16,076 21

‘Oskido stole our song’. . .. . . Byo boys claim Koze Kuse…

26,058 126

Speaking on behalf of the RoilBAA organising committee, Raisedon Baya, said they would abide by the decision of Oskido’s record label.

“RoilBAA acknowledges Oskido’s sentiments about the awards, especially the fact that he does not qualify for a nomination since he is South African. The judges and the awards committee respect his decision and will abide by it,” said Baya.

“Oskido has every right to opt out of the nomination list since the awards are merely a celebration and not a force matter,” Baya said. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author