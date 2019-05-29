I’m traumatised – Madam Boss

By Trust Khosa

Comedienne Madam Boss who narrowly escaped an early night attack on Monday by suspected hitmen at her Sunridge home is traumatised.

So dire is her situation that she needs counselling and protection from the law as the incident still haunts her.

Madam Boss is now convinced she has become a target of many, including rivals in the game who have been on her neck.

In an interview at her offices, Madam Boss said she is lucky to be alive but reckons her life was under threat.

A complaint was lodged at Mabelreign Police Station.

“I’m still traumatised after last night (Monday)’s drama at my house on my way from town,” she said.

“It all happened in a flash and I don’t know how I survived along with my friends Meme (Mercy Gumbo) and Tsitsi Kachembere who were in the car.

“I was being chauffeured by Mercy Gumbo who happens to be a co-tenant at a complex we are renting.

“Mercy was about to drop me at home after our business meeting around 8pm when the assailants pounced on us.

“What really traaumatised me is that it all happened when I was about to open our gate.”

Madam Boss, who insists she was saved by the Lord, suspects she was the target and the suspected hitmen attacked the rear windscreen targeting where she was seated.

“As I was opening the gate, I had a blast from our parked car, which attracted the attention of neigbours.

“Initially, Mercy and Tsitsi remained quiet maybe in shock but when the rear screen was attacked for the third time, they yelled and the assailants sped off.

“When Mhofela (Madam Boss’s husband) arrived, the assailants had sped off in a black car.

“We lodged a complaint at Mabelreign Police Station but we were told investigation officers had already left and they will only attend to us on Tuesday (yesterday) since it was not an accident,” she said.

Madam Boss, whose cellphone was inundated with calls for the greater part of yesterday, said she was leaving room for investigation.

“As we speak, investigations are currently underway but I take it as a foiled robbery.

“My only fear is my five year-old old daughter who was inside the house with the maid when the incident happened.

“I’m also worried that my friend Mercy’s car was damaged and she had to leave it at my place,” she said. H-Metro