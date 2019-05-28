Musona’s TB Joshua ‘healing’ divides opinion

POPULAR Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua’s Sunday announcement that he has healed Warriors captain Knowledge Musona’s ankle injury which had troubled him for five years has been received with mixed reactions.

A number of Zimbabweans commented on TB Joshua’s posts on Facebook and Twitter where he shared the news with his followers on Sunday.

The Warriors fans are now linking the news with Zimbabwe’s participation at the Afcon 2019 Egypt finals set for June 21 to July 19.

Some are delighted with the news from Nigeria while others have criticised the talisman for seeking help at the Synagogue Church of All Nations.

Below are some of the comments by Zimbabweans:

“‏For me what matters is what he does when he puts on that national team shirt and he has been a leader and a Warrior. Glen Hoddle used to consult faith healer Eileen Drewery and whether it worked for him or not we don’t know but he ended up managing England at the World Cup.

“He is so grounded to the point of boring for those looking for some smelly stuff, chose his wife and stuck with her, says the right things, scores goals for NT and, more importantly, provides leadership. I will always sing in his corner – ROBSON SHARUKO

I agree with you Rob, what he does and where he does it isn’t our bone to ponder over. Before he is our skipper he is well grounded young man, a bit reclusive but well-groomed and we dare not question his faith. Too good he looks fake. I said to him after you are done playing write a book mwene. His story is inspirational, his mum a heroine! It’s an awesome story that has to be told someday – @MAKOGOLD07

All what Zimbabweans want is for their charismatic Captain, the Smiling Assasin to get healed. How, where, when is a subject for another day. We thank God for the healing miracle on Knowledge Musona. The Healing miracle is a great demonstration of the Power of God! @efmatyora

Our Captain knows that our God heals and does not fail! Thank you SCOAN. @MelusiMuchada

God is good as Zimbabweans we need him most as we face our oldest rival Egypt on their home soil. @Sakazvitaurwe2

Mati plz don’t encourage such claptrap that’s regressing the body thinking of Africans. This is a load of crap. If TB Joshua was a real ‘Man of God’ who heals the sick & the injured then y doesn’t he venture into Pari & heal the suffering there instead of such staged crap? @LungaAB

Congratulations Captain for the miracle of healing which sound like what is this, this is God Almighty doing and it is marvelous. @Kenny92150557

That’s our Zim national team captain. Glory be to Jesus Christ for healing him Emmanuel. @tanavine

Hallelluah! Yes, Jesus is the only answer to all fundamental issues of life. I advise you brother to follow and serve Christ till your departure. Jesus is alive and he still working out miracles, signs and wonders. Thank you for representing our nation at the Synagogue Church of All nations. The unfailing hand of God that touched you shall touch the heart of Zimbabwe in Jesus Christ name ,Hallelluah! Gamuchirai Magwaza

Our captain. Thank you Jesus Christ. Leo Zimondi Ziki

Ameeen,I connect to the grace,thank God for your healing fellow Zimbabwean.. Get the grace to ex. Innocent Makaza

They didn’t call you Knowledge for nothing, for having the knowledge of God is the beginning of all wisdom. We salute this God we serve. Keep on smiling our smiling assassin. Egypt here we come. Tendai Eliot Sigauke

My Captain, the smiling assassin, I’m proud of you. We’re blessed as Zim to have a disciplined and God fearing leader lyk you.Emmanuel!! indeed better is not good enough.. the best is yet to come. Owen Kuzipa

Amen. And may this news reach our Zimbabwean brethren that all solutions to all human issues in life are found in the Lord Jesus Christ. Daniel Sibanda

AMEN OUR CAPTAIN WOW IM HAPPY , THANK YOU OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST OF NAZARETH FOR YOUR HEALING UPON MR MUSONA AMEN. IM WATCHING FROM ZIMBABWE….EMMANUEL GOD ALMIGHTY IS WITH US INDEED AMEN. Faith Makuwere

Amen!thank you Jesus,l love my captain. Tonderai Kasambira

Nonsense this same TB Joshua man of God has the blood of more than 51 South Africans who died there at the scorn because he had built a substandard building which collapsed When will Africa open its eyes and set themselves free. @AChinende. H Metro