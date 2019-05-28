Drug dealer nabbed

By Zvikomborero Parafini

A suspected drug dealer who was apprehended at the airport trying to smuggle illegal drugs was yesterday hauled to court for violating the Medicines and Allied Substances Act.

Enerst Mwale, 29, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko who remanded him in custody to June 5.

Prosecuting, Francesca Mukumbiri told the court that on May 25 towards dawn, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics received information that Mwale had imported ephedrine from India and was on his way to Zimbabwe on Rwandan Airways.

Acting on that information, the police awaited Mwale at the Robert Mugabe International Airport where they intercepted his bag.

The bag was searched in his presence leading to the recovery of 36 550g tins inscribed rice flour which were seized and tested at the CID Drugs office and found to be ephedrine.

The illegal drug recovered weighed 21kgs with a street value of $63 000. H-Metro