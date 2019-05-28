Bulawayo Bomber ‘robbed’

By Ricky Zililo

South Africa-based Zimbabwean heavyweight boxer, Elvis Moyo’s six-bout winning streak was halted by a judges’ unanimous points decision against Arnold Gjergjaj in Sporthalle, Switzerland, on Saturday.

Moyo, theWorld Boxing Federation (WBF) Africa heavyweight champion last lost a bout on July 27, 2013, when he was felled by Danie Venter in Pretoria.

That defeat was followed by six wins, including a WBA Pan-African heavyweight title win over Osborne Machana, Akeem Tijani, Bernard Adie in a WBF Africa heavyweight title bill, Kilola “Knife” Didier, Maksym Pedyura and Ruann Visser.

However, the Bulawayo Bomber felt the judges “robbed” him of victory in Switzerland, as he had punished his opponent with some heavy punches that left Gjergjaj with broken ribs that forced him to be hospitalised after the fight.

“I’ve been introduced to Europe and I’m sure that those who watched the fight on YouTube can best judge whether I deserved to lose or not.

“I feel I had the upper hand in almost all the rounds because my opponent hardly hit me, as I was all over him.

“I was also frustrated because they kept complaining and he was holding me leading to breaks.

“At the end of the day I didn’t know how to fight. I was surprised to hear that I lost the fight, but the good thing is I made an impression and left him hospitalised. As a sign of sportsmanship, I visited Gjergjaj in hospital on Sunday morning,” said Moyo.

“Another funny thing is that I asked for the scorecards so that I can see how the judges scored me, but that information wasn’t availed.”

Moyo, who fought with an injured hand, said he hardly felt pain as his trainer, Cape Town-based Zimbabwean pugilist, Felix Nkululeko Venganayi, “worked his magic” with the bandages.

Moyo will undergo hand surgery upon his return from Europe and hopes to bounce back after mending his hand. The Chronicle