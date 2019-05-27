Apostle dies in accident

By Rumbidzai Rambanapasi

Founder of Ancient Words Tabernacle Apostle Richard Musiyakuwi died on the spot after being involved in accident while he was on his way from the prayer mountain in Domboshava.

The accident occurred on Friday morning.

It is reported that Apostle Musiyakuwi died after the car he was travelling in burst its front tyre before overturning.

He was expected to preach at an all-night prayer with Pastor Emmanuel Senderayi on Saturday in Harare.

Prophetess Memory Magwenzi confirmed the incident.

“He died when he was coming from a prayer mountain which shows that he was a true man of God.

“Apostle Musiyakuwi was a true man of God, someone with a big heart and he was a father of many.

“I am in pain because of his death,” she said.

Apostle Musiyakuwi was also a former Tabernacle of Grace intercession member.

Mourners are gathered at the deceased’s home in Wingate. H-Metro