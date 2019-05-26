‘Points down the drain’ for Gamecocks

By Fungai Muderere

Chicken Inn gaffer Joey Antipas conceded that they let two valuable points go down the drain after they were held to a nil all home draw by Black Rhinos in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

It was a game in which Antipas believes Rhinos employed some “anti-football” tactics to grind a draw.

“Two valuable points went down the drain in a very difficult match. Black Rhinos employed some anti-football tactics. They didn’t come out from their own half. They employed a 10-1 formation in a match we dominated for the entire 90 minutes,” said Antipas.

He added: “Football fans use their hard earned cash to come and watch these games. It was just disturbing to see Black Rhinos play that kind of football.”

Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa, whose boys have so far posted two draws, four wins and three draws, was however, a happy man.

“Our game plan worked so well. I told the boys to guard against conceding in the first half. We also had to cut Chicken Inn’s supply line to Clemence Matawu and Clive Augusto. It’s a good result for us,” said Maruwa

Augusto watched in disbelief when his close range effort from a Sipho Ndlovu feed was saved by a diving Ashly Rayners in third minute of the match.

That was to become Gamecocks’ only clear cut chance in a game where the army side even used delaying tactics that affected the hosts rhythm. Gamecocks are now tied on 19 points together with CAPS United who take on Hwange at Colliery Stadium this afternoon. Sunday News